InMoment, a provider of customer experience and voice of the customer technology, is partnering with Yelp to empower companies with deep learning from vast amounts of rich customer feedback. InMoment's platform can find meaning inside sources like Yelp's 140 million real-world, cross-industry reviews.

"The future of feedback isn't asking your customers more and more structured questions; it's about gaining understanding directly from their own words," said InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner in a statement. "Yelp has proven that its community can utilize unsolicited feedback to find amazing local experiences across a wide range of industries. InMoment is applying its CX platform to bring unique intelligence to this feedback at scale, allowing businesses to learn what is fundamentally driving superior experiences and guide their organizations accordingly."

"Online reputation is more important than ever, but too many businesses try to manipulate the natural flow of reviews instead of simply listening to their customers and making changes that lead to great experiences," said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp, in a statement. "InMoment's powerful technology helps brands earn great reputations by giving them intelligence on what customers love and what they can improve."