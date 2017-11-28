1010data Launches Insights Platform 11

1010data, a provider of an integrated cloud platform for data management and analytics, today released Version 11 of its 1010data Insights Platform.

The platform's new version features redesigned interfaces and tools that streamline data loading, analytics, visualization, and the scheduling and distribution of analysis.

The 1010data Insights Platform Version 11 allows users to do the following:

Perform ad hoc data uploads with an all new drag-and-drop, wizard-like interface;

Build calculations with an expression editor that steps the user through the completion of each argument;

Take advantage of new data operations such as selecting data by pasting values from Excel and duplicating rows with select and expand;

Switch between data views, including grid, single row, macro language, visualization, and split screen; and

Schedule and manage queries across teams or organizations.

"Having not just the most but the best information and easy-to-use tools to turn it quickly into competitive advantage is now a prerequisite for success," said Sandy Steier, CEO of 1010data, in a statement. "Version 11 of the 1010data Insights Platform provides decision-makers and their support staff with the ability to be both fastest and best in the market."

