SutiSoft Releases SutiCRM 6.0.3

SutiSoft, a provider of web-based and mobile business solutions, has released SutiCRM 6.0.3. The new release allows users to customize Budget Authority Need Time Line (BANT) properties, add contacts from v-cards, and generate customer profiles automatically.

With the new Inventory feature, salespeople can track and manage sales backlog information and inventory levels.

The new Forecast feature allows users to forecast sales by product quantity and price or based on monthly, quarterly, or yearly revenue numbers.

SutiCRM is available in versions for small businesses and enterprises. Pricing starts at $5.95 per user per month.

