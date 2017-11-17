Freshworks Launches Freshmarketer

Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, has launched Freshmarketer, a suite of marketing tools for optimizing conversions, bringing visibility and insight into the customer acquisition process.

Freshworks recently acquired Zarget and rebranded its suite of conversion rate optimization tools as Freshmarketer, making it the seventh product in the Freshworks suite of business software.

Freshmarketer includes tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session replay, polls, feedback, and personalization.

"At Freshworks, our vision is to enable every team to deliver moments of wow across every touchpoint, from marketing to sales to support," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and co-founder of Freshworks, in a statement. "Companies spend a lot of marketing dollars to develop better methods of engaging with prospective customers. Understanding customer behavior and marketing play a big role in delivering the best possible experience. Freshmarketer will help marketers make informed decisions on their online properties without the need for deep technical resources or large budgets."

Going forward, Freshworks plans to enhance Freshmarketer's capabilities to fully integrate into the rest of the Freshworks product ecosystem.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com