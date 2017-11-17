GutCheck Partners with Voxpopme For Video Feedback Solution

GutCheck, a provider of market research, is partnering with Voxpopme, a provider of video insights and analytics, to combine technologies and services and give clients an end-to-end video solution that captures customer feedback across devices.

Starting with GutCheck's online research platform, which instantly connects with target audiences, video responses are captured from any device. Voxpopme's automated video analytics platform then processes and organizes the video data, while the GutCheck research team analyzes themes and packages them into humanized stories for clients. The highlight video reels are sharable.

"In the past, including video reels in research studies has been time- or cost-prohibitive, and there has always been a need to get the consumer voice straight to stakeholders. This affordable solution enables clients to bring the consumer voice directly to stakeholders," said GutCheck CEO Matt Warta in a statement. "Our partnership combines the powerful technologies offered by Voxpopme and GutCheck to provide clients with instant access to agile, engaging video insight. Like us, GutCheck is committed to driving innovation, and we are excited to be working with them," said Voxpopme CEO Dave Carruthers in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com