Logo
BodyBGTop
GutCheck Partners with Voxpopme For Video Feedback Solution
The partnership will deliver qualitative insights from customer videos.
Posted Nov 17, 2017
Page 1

GutCheck, a provider of market research, is partnering with Voxpopme, a provider of video insights and analytics, to combine technologies and services and give clients an end-to-end video solution that captures customer feedback across devices.

Starting with GutCheck's online research platform, which instantly connects with target audiences, video responses are captured from any device. Voxpopme's automated video analytics platform then processes and organizes the video data, while the GutCheck research team analyzes themes and packages them into humanized stories for clients. The highlight video reels are sharable.

"In the past, including video reels in research studies has been time- or cost-prohibitive, and there has always been a need to get the consumer voice straight to stakeholders. This affordable solution enables clients to bring the consumer voice directly to stakeholders," said GutCheck CEO Matt Warta in a statement.

"Our partnership combines the powerful technologies offered by Voxpopme and GutCheck to provide clients with instant access to agile, engaging video insight. Like us, GutCheck is committed to driving innovation, and we are excited to be working with them," said Voxpopme CEO Dave Carruthers in a statement.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The integration adds video as a voice of the customer feedback medium.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY