ForeSee Launches CX Solution for Energy and Utility Providers

ForeSee, a provider of voice of the customer (VoC) solutions, has added to its ForeSee CX Suite with a solution specifically designed for utility and energy companies. The solution is built on ForeSee's partnership with energy and utilities clients, including Citizen Energy, Constellation, DTE Energy, and Southern California Edison.

"Energy consumers increasingly look to their providers for new tools or data to help them manage their energy usage and save money," said ForeSee CEO Pete Daffern in a statement. "Providers that use VOC to innovate the customer journey will have a distinct competitive edge. ForeSee's proven model and decisive approach to CX measurement can help boost the bottom line for energy and utility providers."

ForeSee's energy and utility solution helps companies quantify customer pain, prioritize improvements, and eliminate or reduce wasteful interactions. It leverages a cross-channel measurement bundle that collects voice of customer insights across the customer journey, including non-authenticated and authenticated sites, mobile apps, interactive voice response systems, chat, agents, technician visits, statements, and alerts calibrated with continuous CX benchmarking. It also provides strategic segmentation analysis and a consolidated suite of CX tools, including ForeSee Text Analytics, ForeSee Replay, and ForeSee Case Management. Integrations with behavioral analytics, organizational hierarchies for front-line technicians and agents, social, CRM, billing, metering, contact center, field service, loyalty, and other internal/external systems are also built into the solution.

In addition to this latest offering for energy and utility companies, ForeSee offers industry-specific VoC solutions for government, retail, and financial services firms to help them listen to, capture, measure, and benchmark customer feedback across web, mobile, stores, and contact centers.

