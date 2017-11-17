WeVideo Launches Business Edition

WeVideo, makers of a cloud-based video editing platform has launched WeVideo Business, providing businesses of any size with the tools to create, collaborate and share videos for marketing, social media, customer support, training, and more.

WeVideo Business provides video editing, motion titles and graphics, green screen, special effects, screencasting, speed control, and more. Users can freely mix and match more than 600 audio, video, and graphics media formats with supported video resolutions up to 4K. Exclusive WeVideo JumpStart technology lets users start editing immediately without waiting for video to upload to the Cloud.

In addition, WeVideo Business provides numerous features and enhancements designed for businesses. These include the following:

Unlimited video publishing at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution;

Unlimited cloud storage shared by all team members;

Business and project templates to help establish a distinctive look and feel for video content. Companies can also create and reuse their own templates.

Professionally designed, business-oriented animated motion titles and graphics, along with dozens of themed motion titles and special seasonal packs;

WeVideo's library of royalty-free music;

Secure collaboration and sharing tools;

Sophisticated account administration and management tools to control account access, privacy, and publishing authority;

Account access for editing, collaboration and sharing from almost any mobile device or computer;

Expanded social marketing and sharing options for business; and

Flexible frame rates and sizes.

WeVideo is entirely browser-based. It works on virtually any Apple, Windows, or Google Chromebook system. Finished projects can be streamed from the web, shared online, posted to social media, or saved offline for viewing on TVs, projectors, and other devices.

"Video is by far the most effective form of communication for business, but production at the volume and quality needed is tricky. Businesses have been caught between budget-breaking, time-consuming services or making do with solutions intended for consumers that don't account for business needs," said WeVideo CEO Krishna Menon in a statement. "WeVideo is already used by thousands of businesses, from local shops and online storefronts to some of the world's biggest brands. With the launch of WeVideo Business, we are dramatically increasing our commitment to delivering the additional tools and resources businesses need. In the future, we'll continue to add more great features and capabilities to help businesses fully leverage all that video can offer."

The WeVideo Business plan includes a team license with three full, connected seats and starts at $19.99 per month month. Additional seats can be added for $9.99 per month month.

