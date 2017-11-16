Appboy Changes Its Name to Braze

Appboy, providers of a lifecycle engagement platform that automates sophisticated marketing and growth strategies at scale, has changed its name to Braze to better communicate its commitment to orchestrating brilliant, personalized experiences at scale between consumers and the brands they love.

"We are introducing our new identity to better reflect our product offering and speak to the advancements of marketing experiences going well beyond SMS and push notifications," said Marissa Aydlett, senior vice president of marketing at Braze, in a statement. "The name reflects both the product, which has been cross-channel and cross-platform since day one,as well as the company's mission to bring people together through technology. At its core, Braze brings unity to the brand-customer relationship, and brings data, technology, and teams together."

The new name, Braze, meaning "to unite," signifies company evolution during a period of tremendous growth, and clear recognition that the technology ecosystem of channels and platforms extends beyond apps.

