NuOrder Launches Whiteboards

NuOrder, providers of a B2B e-commerce platform, today launched a Whiteboard, an online visual merchandising tool with built in eCommerce functionality to transform static linesheets into interactive product displays.

"Visual merchandising isn't a new concept, but NuORDER is tightly integrating it into the B2B e-commerce transaction," said Heath Wells, co-founder and CEO of NuOrder, in a statement. "Brand storytelling and personalization are such key elements of B2B sales, we needed to create a flexible canvas on which brands can arrange products and images however they like with integrated, clickable ordering capabilities directly connected their product catalogs. We have re-imagined an age-old process for today's brands and B2B buyers."

Whiteboards also put B2B visual merchandising directly into the hands of brand sales reps with drag-and-drop functionalities.

NuOrder Whiteboard feature highlights include the following:

Complete flexibility with whiteboard dimensions and layout to arrange images, products, and text;

Drag-and-drop images, for importing imagesfrom product catalogs, NuOrder's media library, or the desktop;

Pre-built widgets for arranging products in multiple formats;

Stackable product images that give a layered effect to showcase complementing products (e.g., a sweater and a pair of pants), as well as variations of a singular product (e.g., different color and pattern options);

Collaborative workspace for sharing whiteboards with buyers to collaborate on the ideal product assortment; and

The ability to add products (individually or as a whole) from a whiteboard directly into orders or shopping carts for purchase.

"Whiteboards are a crucial tool for selling deeper into our large retail accounts," said CJ King, vice president of global commercial at Arc'teryx Equipment, in a statement. "NuOrder's tool makes our sales team more effective by integrating the merchandising and ordering processes in one place."

