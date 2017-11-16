LiveRamp Partners with Criteo

LiveRamp, a provider of omnichannel identity resolution, and Criteo, a commerce marketing technology company, are teaming up to integrate LiveRamp IdentityLink into Criteo's Commerce Marketing Ecosystem, a network of tens of thousands of retailers and other companies that enables collaboration and drives measured performance and profits.

IdentityLink, which LiveRamp launched in 2016, will enable Criteo to resolve data from offline sources to digital channels to power omnichannel campaigns. Under the terms of the agreement, Criteo becomes one of the largest certified LiveRamp IdentityLink partners in the United States and the first certified IdentityLink partner in the United Kingdom and France.

LiveRamp's IdentityLink allows marketers to create an omnichannel view of the consumer, deterministically resolving first-, second-, and third-party data from offline and online sources to an anonymous identifier that can then be activated within Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem as part of its clients’ commerce marketing initiatives.

At the heart of Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem is its machine learning engine, which organizes data and applies it to reach and inspire shoppers. With a pool of granular shopper data as a result of analyzing more than 1.2 billion monthly online shoppers and $550 billion in commerce sales, Criteo combines deep understanding of shopping activity with cross-device information to engage shoppers across browsers, devices, and apps.

"Criteo is dedicated to helping retailers and brands maximize their sales and profits while empowering them to connect shoppers to the things they need and love," said Len Ostroff, vice president of global business partnerships at Criteo, in a statement. "To this end, Criteo has been building, for the benefit of all participating commerce companies, the highest-performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem. The addition of IdentityLink to Criteo's Commerce Marketing Ecosystem supports our own technology, data, and scale with a solution that provides an omnichannel view of the consumer for better campaign optimization." "As the marketing ecosystem continues to standardize around our identity resolution technology, we've seen a massive leap forward in marketers' ability to create relevant experiences for consumers on their technology platforms of choice," said Paul Turner, LiveRamp's vice president of platforms, in a statement. "Criteo's ability to shed light on online shopping adds a great deal of value to the marketing equation. We're excited to be working with them and pleased that this partnership now brings certified IdentityLink partnerships to both the U.K. and France."

