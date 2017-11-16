Logo
Drawbridge Integrates with The Trade Desk
The partnership will allow marketers more insight into cross-device performance.
Drawbridge, an identity management company, has deepened its cross-device data integration with The Trade Desk, a global technology platform for buyers of advertising.

Marketers using The Trade Desk Platform can now use Drawbridge's Connected Consumer Graph to extend their first-party mobile and desktop audience segments onto connected TV devices, and vice versa, enabling unified reach and attribution across smartphones, tablets, computers, and connected TV.

"Consumers spend twice as much media time on TV compared to computers and a third more than mobile, and streaming services are now in half of all U.S. households," said Drawbridge's global head of client strategy, Haylee Adkins, in a statement. "TV is clearly still a major device, which is why we want to bring this data into our identity graph for brands and agencies to leverage for their marketing initiatives. This is the first step in bridging TV with digital. Ultimately we want to provide advertisers access to addressable and linear TV at scale, and we've already started with programmatic TV capabilities."

"We're excited to be solving for addressability and measurement on TV with the Drawbridge team, particularly in the growing channel of connected TV," said David Danziger, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Ultimately we want to help our brand and agency clients reach their audiences more efficiently, and this is a great example of two technology leaders coming together to create valuable tools to enable that."

