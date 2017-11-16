SoGoSurvey Launches SoGoSurveyCX

SoGoSurvey, a provider of online survey and research tools, today launched SoGoSurvey CX, a new way for companies to collect and measure customer feedback.

"While the importance of customer service has long been recognized, there's a lot more going on throughout the customer journey," said CEO Hamid Farooqui in a statement. "Every single interaction a customer has informs his or her perception of the brand. But how often are we really measuring all of these touchpoints in a comprehensive way?"

SoGoSurvey CX helps users measure and explore the relationships between customer satisfaction, customer effort, and customer loyalty. It offers business leaders ready-to-go surveys, a range of distribution options, and a comprehensive dashboard that lets them plot customer experience trends over time and across customer lifecycle.

"There's more to improving customer experience than just offering great customer service," Farooqui said. "SoGoSurvey CX removes the guesswork from the survey process and gives you the data to make decisions confidently."

