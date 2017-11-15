Yext and ShopKeep Announce Integration

Yext, a provider of digital knowledge management, and ShopKeep, provider of a tablet-to-cloud point-of-sale and payments platform for independent retailers and restaurants, have integrated their technologies so store managers can control the facts about their businesses across the web directly from their cash registers. ShopKeep will provide its customers with access to the Yext Knowledge Manager directly from the ShopKeep Back Office interface. Now, store owners and managers can assess the accuracy and consistency of information that consumers see online, such as store hours, menus, locations, and contact information, right from their ShopKeep POS systems. If that digital information requires modification, the manager can update it across the more than 100 intelligent services in the Yext Powerlistings Network, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Bing, and Yahoo. The integration between ShopKeep and Yext enables small merchants to maintain an accurate online presence and see which online sources are driving customers to their doors. "Managing the digital knowledge about a store or restaurant right from the POS system is a game-changer for small businesses, as they are too busy running their businesses to spend much time on their digital footprint," said Jonathan Cherins, executive vice president of small business and partners at Yext, in a statement. "It makes it seamless for a merchant to ensure business information is correct online by changing things from one central tool, whether it's uploading a new photo, changing a restaurant menu if they run out of an ingredient, or even updating store hours at the last minute everywhere a customer might look for them. The integration lets locations drive foot traffic by providing better information to consumers." "The online presence of our small business merchants is crucial to their success, as search engine results and other digital destinations increasingly serve as consumers' first point of contact with a store or restaurant," said Etie Hertz, chief revenue officer at ShopKeep, in a statement. "Our merchants will be thrilled to gain more control over their digital interactions through Yext's powerful tools, all seamlessly integrated into ShopKeep's Back Office. Our small business customers typically log in to Back Office multiple times throughout the day, making ShopKeep their main source of truth and the ideal location to display critical information about the store's online presence." The technology also allows businesses to manage promotions and discounts via the POS system, publish them online, and track return on investment. And by tracking analytics within the ShopKeep Back Office interface, businesses can optimize their offerings based on what items are selling, reflecting these menu changes online in near-real time. "In a highly competitive market, being found when a customer is searching online is essential, but it's only half the battle. Up-to-date information online can make or break a small business and is essential to making sure customers know you have what they're looking for and when you're open," Cherins added. "This integration puts digital knowledge management seamlessly into the day-to-day operations of the store, making it easy for busy small businesses to handle." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/