Melissa and Runner EDQ Expand Partnership

Melissa, a provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, has expanded its partnership with Runner Technologies (Runner EDQ), a provider of integrated address verification solutions, to deliver Clean_Address, an Oracle-validated, integrated address verification solution for the PeopleSoft Enterprise, JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, and E-Business Suite platforms.

Runner is a platinum-level member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), meaning that it has met a stringent set of requirements based on the needs and priorities of Oracle customers.

With this integration, Clean_Address can meet the needs of users to capture and maintain accurate address and contact data in a broad spectrum of markets, including healthcare, finance, travel and transportation, government, and higher education. Joint customers include Simon & Shuster, McKesson, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Today's data-driven enterprise demands enterprise-grade data quality infrastructure. This is essential for successful master data management, data integration, and data aggregation," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "The collaboration between Melissa and Runner EDQ meets this need with the integration of postal address verification, email verification, and other data enhancements, ideal for systems such as human capital management, student information, financial, vendor management systems, and CRM platforms." "Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives all our customers the confidence that integration between Clean_Address and Oracle is functionally sound and performs as tested," said Greg Marinello, CEO of Runner EDQ, in a statement. "By combining efforts and capitalizing on Melissa's global toolset and authoritative reference datasets, we're empowering Oracle users to directly engage with data quality, enabling them to cleanse, update, and enrich their existing and incoming data throughout the data lifecycle."

Clean_Address also includes an API for custom development, allowing users to create business rules that enforce individual data quality standards.

