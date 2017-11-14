Tact.ai Enhances Its Sales Assistant

Tact.ai, provider of a sales experience platform, has expanded the Tact Sales Assistant and furthered its integration with LinkedIn, becoming the first omnichannel artificial intelligence-powered assistant on the LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform.

Tact.ai's Sales Assistant acts as sales reps' single pane of glass over customer data scattered across CRM, LinkedIn, Zendesk, email, calendar, Box, OneDrive, and legacy databases. Sellers now get fuller and more consistent representation of LinkedIn people and company profiles, expanded search capabilities, and strong reporting to align sales analytics and initiatives across teams using different systems.

"Sales software for too long has been frozen in the '90s. In fact, it's still just forms on a database," said Chuck Ganapathi, founder and CEO of Tact.ai, in a statement. "We're grateful to the sellers at some of the world's largest organizations, like GE, Cisco, and Kelly Services, for partnering with us on sales transformation. The experiences that these executives, managers, field sales, and administrators have each day using our conversational AI assistant provides us with a continuous path towards delivering the type of engaging user experience they've come to expect with personal devices."

