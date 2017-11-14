Zoho Launches Zoho Social for Agencies

Zoho today released Zoho Social for Agencies, a special edition of its social media marketing tool to help digital agencies manage the social media accounts of their clients, plan and collaborate with clients over strategy, and report against outcomes using customized reports and aggregate statistics.

"In the last year, many digital agencies have opted for Zoho Social because it allows them to plan and execute social media strategies for all their clients, from a single platform," said Praval Singh, product manager for Zoho Social, in a statement. "We've built on this to cater to specific needs of digital agencies and to strengthen their branding. New collaboration capabilities allow agency teams to work with each other and with the client on the same platform. We expect this to result in quicker and better decisions, with client buy-in."

With this release, digital agencies can manage the content pipelines for each of their clients with a publishing calendar; posts can be rescheduled and spread out over time by dragging and dropping them to other dates. The SmartQ predictive scheduling suggests the best time to schedule posts by analyzing the engagement received in the past. Agencies can monitor social media activities such as hashtags, likes, and mentions for each of their clients. Zoho Social also provides unlimited reporting, with pre-built statistics that can aggregate and compare outcomes across multiple social networks.

Highlights of Zoho Social for Agencies edition include the following:

One tool to manage all clients: Agencies can manage all their clients with a single tool and admins can specify roles for team members and assign clients to them.

Agency branding: Agencies can custom-label Zoho Social by adding their names, logos, and favicons, which also appear on reports generated and custom emails sent to the clients.

Collaboration with team and clients: Agency team members can start new discussions and invite clients (by @tagging them) to specific discussions. This also serves as a record of the process.

Integration with Facebook Lead Ads: For clients who use Zoho CRM, agencies can generate leads from Facebook campaigns and push them directly into the CRM system.

Zoho Social for Agencies is available in two plans. The Agency plan is available for $1,000 per year for 15 brands and the Agency Plus plan is available for $1,500 per year for 25 brands. Both plans include labeling with agency name, logo, favicon, and custom domain, agency-branded reports, and personalized client invite emails, apart from all the features of the Professional Edition of Zoho Social.

Zoho Social is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com