Freshworks Launches Mint Edition of Freshdesk

Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, has released Mint, an update to its Freshdesk customer support software, engineered to ensure a faster, more intuitive customer support experience.

"We launched Freshdesk six years ago with the mission to make providing customer support easy for businesses," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshworks, in a statement. "Our rapidly growing, highly satisfied user base is a sign that our goal has resonated with businesses on a global scale. However, considering the rapid evolution of web and software technology, we felt we could approach product development in a way that wasn't possible originally, by adopting fresh design principles across our entire product suite and fundamentally making customer support a seamless experience."

Freshdesk Mint has been engineered with the following:

Redesigned user interface;

Re-architected platform for improved performance and rapid response times;

New API-driven architecture for faster development cycles and quicker updates to the product; and

Seamless experience, unifying the Freshdesk product design across web as well as mobile interfaces.

"Freshdesk has evolved tremendously over the past six years in terms of features and functionality. With Mint, we wanted to focus on accessibility and design. We undertook this project to build a more modern helpdesk for our customers that would not only retain all the features and robustness of our existing offering but also take the agent experience to a whole new level," said Gireesh Subramaniam, product manager at Freshdesk, in a statement.

