Reputation.com Launches Business Listings
With Reputation.com's Business Listings solution, companies retain ownership of their online reputation and listings data.
Posted Nov 14, 2017
Reputation.com, provider of an online reputation management (ORM) platform, today released Business Listings, which ensures customers retain their business listings, even if a contract terminates, and now have access to a fully integrated platform that combines Listings and Reviews.

"There are two important issues Reputation.com has addressed with our Business Listings solution," said Pascal Bensoussan, chief product officer at Reputation.com, in a statement. "There are already more than 100 Reputation.com customers using the Business Listings feature within our Reputation Management solution, ensuring the accuracy of their listings and the odds of customers finding them while in conjunction managing their reviews program for more reviews and better ratings. That increased visibility is leading directly to better SEO rankings and click rates for users. Combining Listings and Reviews is powerful.

"Ensuring your online and brick-and-mortar presence are harmonious is critical to the success of attracting new customers and, in turn, scaling your business. Through an accurate and up-to-date business listing, businesses can build a stronger brand presence in their local market," said Bensoussan.

The benefits of Reputation.com's Business Listing solution include the following:

  • Ownership of Unlocked Data: Once a listing is created and data is captured, everything associated with the listing remains property of the business.
  • Actionable Dashboard: All audited and corrected data, such as hours of operation, media (photos and video), and website URL, is visible via a centralized repository.
  • Connectivity: The ability to connect via APIs into every major listings provider.
  • Platinum Access: Insider access to Google's and Facebook's listings databases.

