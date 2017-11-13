ZoomInfo Announces Salesforce Suite

ZoomInfo recently announced that it has expanded its technology stack with its enhanced Salesforce Suite, a data-as-a-service (DaaS) solution designed to enable marketing and sales professionals to reach prospects from within their CRM workflows.

The Salesforce Suite consists of these three components: a Salesforce plug-in that helps sales professionals to prospect more efficiently; ZoomInfo Complete for Salesforce, which allows you to enrich and append leads, contacts, and accounts the moment they’re created; and ZoomInfo Cleans for Salesforce, which provides continuous data maintenance for databases. “Basically with these three tools, which we’re calling the Salesforce Suite, you’re able to prospect more efficiently, faster, connect faster, because you have updated information right at your fingertips, right within your CRM,” says Breda O’Connor, product marketing manager at ZoomInfo.

The solution leverages a dynamic database of more than 88 million professional email addresses, 47 million direct-dial phone numbers, and nearly 13 million company profiles. It aims to deliver four specific benefits:

Enhanced productivity, accuracy, and efficiency. It features a collection of activities within Salesforce that helps reduce manual errors and guides actionable insight into sales and marketing processes.

Improved connect rates. It provides accurate direct dials and email addresses with the goal of helping users increase the number of meaningful conversation they have.

Better segmentation, lead scoring, and lead routing. It offers detailed information for each contact record that yields updated and enriched leads, contacts, and accounts.

Consistent data environment. It allows for scheduled or automatic updates to ensure that a database stays optimized, accurate, and current.

“We know that information, whether it’s email addresses, people changing jobs, people getting promoted within a company—data decays very quickly,” O’Connor says. “We’re trying to stay on top of the ever-changing data environment and provide the most correct, most consistent, most current information, and that’s how these tools developed.”

