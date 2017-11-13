Vainu Integrates with Salesforce

Vainu, providers of a cloud-based sales platform that tracks and stores data about 108 million companies worldwide, now seamlessly integrates with CRM systems from Salesforce.com.

"We're extremely excited about this new way of using our solution," said Vainu Co-Founder Mikko Honkanen in a statement. "The Salesforce integration is a logical extension of Vainu's other relevant integrations and opens the door for efficient sales automation from start to finish for clients here in the United States and across Europe. As we like to say, we're providing salespeople the tools to become all-knowing sales wizards."

With databases and that span the United States, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands, Vainu leverages open data and artificial intelligence to help companies improve their sales processes. The Salesforce integration adds to others with Pipedrive, Microsoft Dynamics, LinkedIn, Slack, Gmail, and more.

Vainu's integration with the Salesforce Sales Cloud keeps useful data current and limits the risk of duplicate prospects within large sales teams. When conducting a Vainu search with an integrated CRM, sales team members will know who owns which prospects and searches can be filtered to omit any of those companies.

The platform's customized sales triggers let users know when companies are hiring, when they are going through rounds of funding, what kinds of marketing automation they use, and more.

"We've all been there. Any salesperson who has been doing it for long enough has probably watched a prospect slip through the cracks," Honkanen added. "No matter how organized you are, it happens. That's why Vainu is such a useful tool for sales teams. Our scheduled triggers on companies make it nearly impossible to forget about prospects. They are always top of mind."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com