Seismic Integrates with Salesforce.com

Seismic, a provider of marketing and sales enablement, has updated Seismic WorkSpace, its content collaboration feature, integrating it with Salesforce.com.

Seismic WorkSpace can now be powered by Salesforce opportunity data, automatically creating content folders and bringing in the right people to add new layers of intelligence and efficiency to marketing and sales content collaboration and collection.

"Sellers spend an average of 30 hours per week searching for and creating content. Meanwhile, 78 percent of executive buyers report that said content is irrelevant to their needs. Clearly there is a disconnect between the time invested by sellers in their content methods and the intended result," said Doug Winter, Seismic's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Today's announcement helps fix this by automating the process of pulling in the right people and collateral for every opportunity, resulting in the most efficient and effective preparation for every interaction through the collective knowledge of the team."

Seismic WorkSpace offers content collaboration for sales and marketing teams. Users can review and provide feedback on documents and presentations via comments and content mark-up, and annotate videos, allowing team members to provide frame-by-frame commentary and presentation coaching.

When integrated with Salesforce, WorkSpace folders are now automatically created and shared with others involved on each Salesforce opportunity along with the most relevant content—both internal and external-facing—centralizing content collection and collaboration efforts right within Salesforce.

"Customers looking to derive more value out of their Salesforce investment rely on our deep integration with the CRM leader to ensure that they can wield the full power of Seismic alongside every opportunity," Winter said. "We're now taking that integration a step further by using Salesforce data to streamline what has traditionally been a manual and time-intensive process for sales teams: ensuring that the right people are always providing feedback on essential content, such as presentations, prior to important interactions with buyers."

