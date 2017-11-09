Seismic Integrates with Salesforce.com

Seismic's latest update allows sales and marketing teams to power content collaboration with Salesforce opportunity data, streamlining content collection, revisions and feedback.
The new solution aims to empower salespeople by providing them with a single source for their training, coaching, and collateral needs.
Seismic will leverage Microsoft Azure Machine Learning and Microsoft Cognitive Services to add artificial intelligence to its marketing and sales enablement solutions.