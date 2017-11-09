Vendasta Redesigns Its Social Marketing Product

Vendasta, providers of a platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, has redesigned its Social Marketing product to be easier to use and more mobile-friendly.

A new user interface offers simpler and more intuitive navigation. The application is also mobile-friendly and integrates with Google Posts via Google My Business.

Vendasta's Social Marketing lets agencies manage social media for clients under their own brand. With Vendasta's Concierge tool, agencies will now be able to manage all of their clients' social accounts from one place.

Agencies will also be able to generate local leads for their clients, communicate with their followers, and post to all social media profiles at once. Users can coordinate and schedule posts, and the application comes with a bank of ready-to-publish content.

"Our agency partners are true partners; they let us know what they want," said Ed O'Keefe, Vendasta's executive vice president and general manager of marketplace, in a statement. "They say 'If we are going to sell social, we need to have all the flavors at our fingertips.' We listened. That's why Vendasta now provides a robust suite of social tools that check all the boxes for our agency partners to upsell and cross-sell their current clients, as well as attract new clients and market segments."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com