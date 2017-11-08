Medallia Updates Text Analytics

Medallia has updated its text analytics engine, a key component of Medallia Experience Cloud.

Medallia Text Analytics uses machine learning to enable companies to analyze written feedback at scale, unlock themes, detect new trends, and prioritize areas for action.

New features of Medallia Text Analytics include the following:

Theme Investigator, which relies on machine-driven analysis to surface new themes so companies can pinpoint where problems are occurring and investigate root causes;

Text Analytics Add-On so companies can make sense of unstructured data immediately; and

Topic Alerts, which surface high-priority issues within customer comments and feedback.

Medallia Text Analytics can be integrated into any new or existing Medallia program.

"Unstructured data from customers provides a gold mine of information," said Borge Hald, CEO and co-founder of Medallia, in a statement. "Yet many companies aren't using this data to make business decisions. Our text analytics engine can quickly pull insights and themes in many languages, understanding sentiment and addressing issues in real time."

