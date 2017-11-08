Nimble Launches Nimble Contact

Nimble today launched Nimble Contact, a contact relationship manager that unifies company contacts from Microsoft Office 365, G Suite, Gmail, and iCloud; social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn; and more than 80 SaaS-based sales, CRM, marketing, customer service and accounting applications into a single system of record.

"Effective team contact management is at the heart of every business, but it;s missing from Office 365, G Suite, typical CRMs and social media, where people communicate most," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "Relationship management is siloed among the many business apps that companies use to manage sales, marketing, customer service, and accounting. Nimble Contact solves this by delivering a single, secure team contact manager that builds itself from the existing contact data in and around the company."

Nimble Contact automatically generates enriched contact and company records, enabling users to discover missing email, phone number, and address data. It also delivers social insights and business context.

With Nimble Contact, companies can do the following:

Turn marketing-qualified leads into sales-qualified leads and track sales inside Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Oracle Sales Cloud, among others.

Get enriched MQL profiles, such as highly engaged website traffic or email respondents, scored in leading marketing automation systems, such as Hubspot, Infusionsoft, Constant Contact, MailChimp, ActiveCampaign, OntraPort, and Marketo.

Share business context within popular accounting software, such as Quickbooks, Freshbooks, Sage Live, and Xero.

Track customer support efforts in Zendesk, FreshDesk, and Help Scout and engage customers based on common areas of interest.

Nimble Contact is powered by PieSync's two-way intelligent data synchronization platform. It is available in three editions:

New Nimble Contact, available at $12 per user per month for individuals and teams of up to five people that work with existing cloud-based systems' email, contact, and business apps.

Nimble Business available for $25 per user per month for teams of any size. The all-in-one contact management solution has marketing automation and sales enablement built in.

Nimble Freemium Add-In for Microsoft Office 365, Outlook Desktop, and Outlook Mobile (iOS and Android).

