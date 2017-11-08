Altify Launches Relationship Map Live for Quip

Relationship Map Live App helps sales and executive teams identify key players, visualize reporting structures and relationships, and track influence throughout the sales process. The Relationship Map Live App can be added into any Quip document, displaying key people in each account and their relationship status as positive, negative, or neutral. Relationship Map also identifies internal influence and political structure .

"The most successful sales teams involve everyone understanding and aligning to their customers' needs," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify, in a statement. "Altify's Relationship Map Live App gives the entire team insight to focus on the right people and reporting relationships, so they can collaborate in real time and close more business."

"Teams need the right apps and tools embedded where they work," said Patrick Moran, chief customer officer at Quip, in a statement. "Opening up Quip to our partner ecosystem is a huge milestone, enabling our partners to extend their expertise into the Quip Collaboration Platform, creating a customized collaboration solution for every Quip customer."