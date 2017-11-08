Melissa Releases Personator World for Banks

Melissa, a provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, has launched Personator World, a cloud-based identity resolution and verification engine optimized for financial institutions worldwide.

Tapping into a global reference dataset of billions of active and historical records, Personator World helps institutions comply with anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, customer identification program, politically exposed persons, and Bank Secrecy Act regulations.

"Sixty-two percent of companies were targets of online payment fraud last year. It is more important than ever to know with certainty that your customer is who they say they are. At the same time, banks must mitigate risk while delivering on their customers' expectations of convenience, speed, and simplicity," said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa, in a statement. "Personator World blends these concerns and requirements into a seamless, real-time engine that drives confidence in banking relationships. Bankers can decide instantly whether to accept new customers, detect application fraud in any customer channel, and capture verified and standardized customer data with every transaction."

As a cloud-based tool, Personator World can be tailored to institutions' specific sign-up or customer onboarding processes and risk management requirements. Its address verification API can be integrated directly into financial systems, on-premises or via the Web, for real-time data cleansing, standardization, and enrichment.

