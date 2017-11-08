Xactly Launches Xactly Incent for the Quip Collaboration Platform

Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management, has unveiled Xactly Incent, available on the Quip Collaboration Platform, a cloud-based collaboration platform.

Xactly Incent allows users to drag and drop key sales compensation data into Quip documents and connect in real time on account and territory planning.

Using Xactly Incent in the Quip environment allows sales reps to create live account plan documents, pulling CRM information from Salesforce.com and official quota attainment from Xactly. For territory planning, the app allows reps to drop live Xactly quota information into their territory plans and see attainment in real time. Sales teams can can then measure the results of their efforts and connect with the right resources to accelerate sales.

"Critical sales data often resides across numerous source systems, making it difficult for both sales leaders and reps to get a clear picture of where they stand in relation to their compensation plan," said Micheline Nijmeh, chief marketing officer at Xactly, in a statement. "With Xactly Incent, this information is literally at their fingertips. By bringing together official attainment and performance information into a collaborative environment, reps and managers can define a plan to meet their goals, constantly keeping them focused on their performance over time." "Teams need the right apps and tools embedded where they work," said Patrick Moran, chief customer officer at Quip, in a statement. "Opening up Quip to our partner ecosystem is a huge milestone, enabling our partners to extend their expertise into the Quip Collaboration Platform, creating a customized collaboration solution for every Quip customer."

Xactly Incent for the Quip Collaboration Platform will be available in the first half of 2018.

