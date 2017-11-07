ClearSlide Updates Sales Engagement Platform

ClearSlide today upgraded its sales engagement platform with features designed to help sales reps conduct better meetings with customers and enable marketers to see in granular detail how their content is performing among target audiences.

Dubbed "Vega," the updated version of ClearSlide uses integrations with Salesforce.com and leverages the CRM system to power content recommendations, log meeting notes, provide real-time prospect attentiveness and engagement metrics, and activate interactive messaging capabilities. Within ClearSlide, users can now leverage a “Call Me” capability, enabling meeting attendees to join conferences and record the sessions for future coaching and training purposes.

ClearSlide Vega also includes 3D Buyer Engagement functions, to help sales and marketing teams drill into specifics regarding the content to which prospects have responded. For instance, the 3D Buyer Feedback capability lets prospective buyers annotate and comment on the content they've received, which can give the company insight into their state of mind as they browse these materials.

With the Social Selling and Lead Forms features, companies can grab viewer information after they’ve looked at content that has been shared with them via email or a social media post.

Added dashboards provide companies with an understanding of how the content they've produced is performing among teams and people, as well as what deals were closed and which were lost, to reveal more insight into the ROI of marketing collateral.

The Content ROI Dashboard can show organizations how their content is being used and its impact on the sales cycle, with the goal of empowering companies to know which assets are most valuable and improve their future investments.

ClearSlide's user interface and content viewing experience have also been improved. Prospects can access full-screen mode and zoom in and out on the slides and articles companies send them. Companies can create avatars that place sales rep name and contact information into the context of their interactions during meetings and messaging. They can also customize the interface with their brand.

"Based on early customer feedback, our next-generation experiences for meetings and shared content links are a game-changer for sellers and marketers," Raj Gossain, vice president of product and design at ClearSlide, said in a statement. "The Vega release ensures sales reps use the right content that is always up to date – aligned with their sales process and the context of opportunities in Salesforce – to engage with customers more successfully across channels. The outcome for marketers is better insights and true content ROI." "Single-point enablement tools and CRM systems do not naturally help sellers identify and anticipate buyer needs," Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research, said in a statement. Sales engagement platforms “that include guided content and selling capabilities help sales teams hyper-personalize content based on customer engagement. ClearSlide continues to lead and innovate with its Vega [release], and was one of the first to offer a complete” sales engagement platform."

