ReachForce has updated its data quality solutions for marketing and sales professionals to improve ease of use, flexibility, and scalability. These latest updates are designed to make ReachForce's big data technology simpler and more customizable.

"The dynamic nature of B2B commerce requires smarter data-driven approaches. ReachForce's development efforts strategically address these changes, empowering already savvy marketing and sales professionals to market smarter," said Dion Cornett, CEO of ReachForce, in a statement. "Our solutions provide the data insights needed to enable our clients to run a high-performance sales and demand-generation engine."

As part of the upgrade, ReachForce is rebranding its entire product suite to reflect the "Smart" theme. This update will impact existing solutions, including its automated data cleansing, enrichment, and management solution known as Continuous Data Manager (now SmartManage) and its centralized console for reporting and insights known as 360° Console (now SmartHub), as well as future launches. ReachForce has simultaneously introduced official branding to the data powering all its solutions, now known as SmartData.

SmartForms appends account and contact-level data to inbound leads, expanding captured data while enabling shorter, prospect-friendly forms. This release introduces a new SmartForms Configurator to the customer management console, SmartHub. The configurator empowers customers to implement, customize, and manage SmartForms in real time. Another feature, a JavaScript SDK, gives developers access to core SmartForms functions through scripting. This allows SmartForms to integrate disparate data sources and customize workflows.

SmartManage (formerly Continuous Data Manager) provides ongoing data quality management by verifying, correcting, standardizing, and flagging or removing duplicate data automatically. ReachForce is adding additional firmographic and social data fields to append with SmartManage. SmartManage has also undergone a full infrastructure change aimed at optimizing real-time and on-demand functionality.

SmartData, which powers ReachForce's solutions, combines first- and third-party data from disparate sources to ensure relevant account, contact, and social data, is standardized and enriched with hierarchy and linkage to support lead routing and segmentation, and firmographic, demographic, and social data attributes have been added to provide additional context.

"Better data drives more revenue," Cornett said. "To facilitate the delivery of only best-in-class data, we are committed to an open framework of collection. We constantly scour the data landscape looking for the best, ethically sourced, and highest-quality data for our customers." "ReachForce has modernized our capabilities by leveraging the latest big data tools, streaming data pipelines, and cutting-edge cloud-based technologies," added Tim Smiser, senior director of software development at ReachForce, in a statement. "The end result is smarter, higher-performing, and more robust solutions that are powerful and easy for our customers to use."

In addition to these updates, ReachForce will also be launching a native Salesforce app on AppExchange in early 2018 aimed at sales and marketing professionals and priced per representative.

