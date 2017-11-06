Adobe Integrates Experience Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics

Adobe has integrated Adobe Experience Manager, its content management solution in Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding the strategic partnership between the two computing powerhouses that started in September 2016.

"For well over a year, engineering teams across Adobe and Microsoft have been working closely together and making available to joint customers a number of integrations that drive business value," said Suresh Vittal, vice president of Experience Cloud strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "By empowering enterprise companies to design and connect rich content with vast amounts of data, including customer relationship management (CRM) data from Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe and Microsoft are uniquely positioned to transform how sales and marketing organizations engage with customers." "As our collaboration with Adobe continues to gain momentum, we offer brands the unparalleled ability to leverage Adobe's leadership in delivering amazing customer experiences, coupled with Microsoft's success in CRM," said Alysa Taylor, general manager of the Business Applications Group at Microsoft, in a statement. "Integration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with Adobe Experience Manager takes this a step further, bringing hyper-personalized engagement that can help drive sales."

Adobe Experience Manager integration with CRM data from Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables marketers to personalize web content at massive scale and connect lead generation data input on the web to their CRM systems and connect their digital assets with CRM data to accelerate the sourcing, management, and delivery of personalized brand assets across customer touch points. Companies can also collect lead generation data online and pre-populate online forms with CRM data.

Adobe Experience Manager's integration with Dynamics 365 expands on existing Adobe and Microsoft technology integrations, including the following:

Adobe Campaign, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, with Microsoft Dynamics 365;

Adobe Audience Manager, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud, for custom audience targeting on Microsoft Bing;

Adobe Analytics Cloud's voice analytics capabilities with Microsoft Cortana; and

Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager, and Adobe Audience Manager with Microsoft Azure cloud services.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com