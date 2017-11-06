Squirro Launches Squirro Search on the Salesforce AppExchange

Squirro, an advanced context intelligence and data insights solution provider, has launched Squirro Search on the Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

Squirro Search is a contextual search tool that allows users to search across their customer data in multiple Salesforce instances. It includes data held within Salesforce and other enterprise systems, including customer support, billing, intranets, or even news from the internet relating to individual customers. Squirro's contextual search technology will also provide related customer information with each query, while the Graph View shows contact points within an organization.

Squirro Search is available to Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud users and relies on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to access unstructured enterprise data and include sentiment analysis as it provides an understanding of an organization's customers.

"We have taken what we previously offered to customers on a bespoke basis, combined with machine learning and AI, and made it available to Salesforce users," said Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro, in a statement. "Allowing users to search their unstructured data along with the ability to search across multiple Salesforce instances is a powerful proposition and provides users with a deep and thorough customer understanding and insight." "Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce platform, Squirro provides customers with an exciting new way to search customer data, learning what those customers want and using that insight to reduce churn and improve service levels."

