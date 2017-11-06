InsideSales Partners with Microsoft for Cloud Storage

InsideSales.com, a provider of cloud-based sales acceleration software, has partnered with Microsoft to provide call recording storage for Predictive PowerDialer. Customers can now take advantage of Azure's cloud services to retain recorded copies of sales conversations.

"Our customers have created millions of hours of call recordings for coaching or compliance purposes," said Dave Elkington, CEO and founder of InsideSales.com, in a statement. "We wanted to make it simple, secure, and cost-effective for them to store those recordings for long periods of time. Microsoft offers world-class cloud services through its global network of managed data centers. InsideSales customers using Predictive PowerDialer can retain and review their sales call recordings through our seamless integration with Microsoft Azure."