Ascent Group Acquires Geopointe

The Ascent Group has acquired Geopointe, a provider of geolocation solutions for CRM, and plans to add Geopointe to its portfolio of cloud-based sales performance management solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

"Eleven years ago, we began our mission to unlock the where in companies' CRM data. Joining Ascent marks a significant milestone on that journey. Ascent is the ideal partner for Geopointe to accelerate our growth initiatives as we continue to define the next generation of geolocation and sales performance management software," Scott Hemmeter, founder and CEO of Geopointe, said in a statement. "Any good business is built upon strong sales fundamentals, and we see geolocation as a critical component of sales performance management," said Larry Leinweber, co-founder and president of The Ascent Group, in a statement. "We are extremely excited to welcome Geopointe to our growing enterprise SaaS portfolio, and we look forward to working with the management team as they continue to build upon their foundation as the industry-leading geolocation solution."

Ascent is also the primary owner of LevelEleven, a sales management systems provider. Geopointe and LevelEleven have entered into a formal partnership to build the next generation of sales performance management software.

As part of the deal, Geopointe customers will be able to add LevelEleven to their sales organization to motivate, manage, and coach their teams via personalized scorecards, live TV broadcasts, contest automation, and data-driven sales coaching. Substantial integrations between the two partners are expected in 2018.

"One of the many challenges facing distributed sales teams today is the ability to access geo-contextual intelligence quickly and to enter critical prospect and customer information into CRM while in the field," Hemmeter said. "Geopointe solves these challenges, and we are excited that this new partnership will allow our customers to leverage this intelligence as part of LevelEleven's industry-leading sales management and coaching software." "Our customers have largely used LevelEleven to support their inside sellers and front-line managers. Through this partnership, our customers can leverage Geopointe's industry-leading geolocation software for their field-based sales, marketing, and services teams. This will enable LevelEleven to serve as the primary solution to motivate, manage, and coach their entire sales organization," Bob Marsh, founder and CEO of LevelEleven, said in a statement.

