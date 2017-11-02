Xactly Launches Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce

Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, has released Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce, a territory optimization application built on Salesforce.com's Force.com platform.

AlignStar for Salesforce offers an interactive, map-based interface; access to CRM data; simultaneous multi-user editing; and the Territory Expert scorecard.

"Xactly continues to extend the breadth and value of our sales performance management product suite with innovative solutions that inspire higher performance," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "With Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce, organizations can more easily optimize territory workload and efficiencies to drive revenue potential."

As a fully native Salesforce application, Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce also provides users with Salesforce.com's security, sharing, and permission features.

Xactly acquired AlignStar in the summer.

