Xactly Launches Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce
CRM data access, multi-user editing, a map-based interface, and Territory Scorecard help companies optimize sales territory planning.
Posted Nov 2, 2017
Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, has released Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce, a territory optimization application built on Salesforce.com's Force.com platform.

AlignStar for Salesforce offers an interactive, map-based interface; access to CRM data; simultaneous multi-user editing; and the Territory Expert scorecard.

"Xactly continues to extend the breadth and value of our sales performance management product suite with innovative solutions that inspire higher performance," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "With Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce, organizations can more easily optimize territory workload and efficiencies to drive revenue potential."

As a fully native Salesforce application, Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce also provides users with Salesforce.com's security, sharing, and permission features.

Xactly acquired AlignStar in the summer.

