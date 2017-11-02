Cogito Launches Dialog on the Salesforce AppExchange

Cogito, a provider of real-time emotional intelligence solutions, has launched its Cogito Dialog app on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Cogito applies behavioral science through artificial intelligence to analyze conversational dynamics and provide sales and service agents with live in-call guidance and an instant measure of customer perception across every call.

"Human interactions are one of the leading ways in which companies build trusted relationships with their customers. Traditionally, enterprise call centers had tools to capture customer data and adhere to policies and procedures but lacked a systematic way to improve the communication skills of agents," said Steve Wan, vice president of strategic partnerships at Cogito, in a statement. "By combining the power of Salesforce and Cogito, agents are guided through each conversation with live guidance that assists them in building trust, communicating efficiently and empathetically. As a result, agents build deeper emotional connections with customers and provide excellent customer experience."

"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are transforming the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Cogito provides customers with a new way to empower agents to have meaningful interactions with customers and build long-term relationships."