Seismic Deepens Integrations with Microsoft

Seismic, a provider of marketing and sales enablement software, today released several product updates that bolster existing integrations with Microsoft services. In addition, Seismic is integrating Microsoft AI and search functionalities across the entire Seismic platform.

"Microsoft has a storied history of increasing productivity and efficiency across the enterprise via innovative new technologies," said Doug Winter, Seismic's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Our relationship with Microsoft allows Seismic to further tap into those technologies and sense of innovation, building out a platform that continues to lead the way in helping sales close bigger deals and marketing have their impact felt on the bottom line."

The product upgrades being rolled out by Seismic include the following:

Seismic for Microsoft Dynamics 365: In addition to offering the entire Seismic platform from within Dynamics, Seismic is integrating a predictive content engine to automatically rank the most relevant content for the seller and the buyer at each stage of the buyer's journey. Sellers will be able to see why content was recommended without even opening it, as Seismic for Microsoft Dynamics will automatically surface actionable data, such as usage, popularity, and buyer interest, for each piece of content based on contextual data from the Dynamics record.

Seismic LiveInsights: Built on Microsoft Power BI, Seismic's LiveInsights analytics suite now provides visibility into the effectiveness of sales content by automatically surfacing data on platform adoption, content usage, and buyer engagement into one platform.

Seismic WorkSpace: Seismic's virtual collaboration and coaching platform for marketing and sales teams will be integrated with Microsoft Office 365, allowing marketers and sellers to edit and revise content from within the Seismic platform and provide comments and feedback capabilities.

"Marketing teams looking to create the most valuable content possible have long relied on Microsoft Office 365, and sales teams using Microsoft Dynamics 365 have come to see it as one of their most valuable assets in moving prospects through the sales cycle," Winter said. "These new integrations with Seismic will open up a world of opportunities for both teams' efforts with these products."

Having been built and scaled on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, Seismic has now incorporated additional Azure offerings into its marketing and sales enablement platform. First, Seismic has integrated Azure Machine Learning into its current artificial intelligence functionalities to enable automated tagging and organization of content, delivery of content to sales reps, and onboarding and sales training.

"AI promises to be a boon for sales and marketing efforts at large enterprises, increasing efficiencies for both teams while improving execution by adding additional layers of automatic data analysis," said Sajan Parihar, director of the Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "We are excited to work with Seismic in this regard and are looking forward to seeing further product innovation come out of their leading sales and marketing enablement platform."

Seismic will also use Microsoft Cognitive Services to upgrade content search functionality by adding image recognition and speech-to-text translation within video content, taking advantage of Bing Speech API and Computer Vision API.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com