Allocadia and Sojourn Solutions Partner

Allocadia, providers of a marketing performance management (MPM) platform, has partnered with Sojourn Solutions to help companies optimize their marketing efforts.

"To truly optimize marketing performance, organizations today must integrate foundational tools such as marketing automation and CRM with MPM," said Jeff Epstein, director of product and partner marketing at Allocadia, in a statement. "By combining Allocadia's MPM platform with the marketing technology and strategy expertise of Sojourn Solutions, enterprise teams now have a solid partner with strong operational chops to help connect the dots and integrate the processes of these core systems. This partner brings a powerful, proven combination of industry expertise, strategy, and customer service."

"Ultimately, this partnership aims to guide marketing organizations beyond campaign ideation toward understanding their ROI and impact on the business," said Dan Vawter, co-founder and managing partner at Sojourn Solutions, in a statement. "We know it's critical for marketing teams to wrangle control over their investments, plans, and performance data, and Allocadia is the only true enterprise MPM solution that allows companies to act with total confidence. Every enterprise marketing team with growth ambitions needs the solid operational framework of investment data, insights, and measurements of Allocadia. Today, Sojourn becomes a key partner in making that vision a reality."