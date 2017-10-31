Optimove Launches Version 6.0

Optimove brings its customer retention artificial intelligence engine to acquisition marketing with Optimove 6.0.
Posted Oct 31, 2017
Optimove Customer Journey Market Plans enables marketers to reimagine funnel-based customer journey maps to improve marketing campaigns.
The integration turns the Google Display Network into a retention and retargeting tool for marketers.
Optimove has brought AI-powered product and replenishment recommendations to its Customer Marketing Cloud.
Optimove's AI and machine learning platform will help financial services firms close the customer loyalty gap.