Logo
BodyBGTop
Optimove Launches Version 6.0
Optimove brings its customer retention artificial intelligence engine to acquisition marketing with Optimove 6.0.
Posted Oct 31, 2017
Page 1

Optimove, providers of a relationship marketing hub, has released Optimove 6.0, complete with a new customer lifecycle stage called the visitor. Users can now automate targeted marketing campaigns for new visitors as precisely as they can for customers who have already made purchases.

Optimove 6.0 brings together web analytics from new visitors with look-alike data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence from its retention ecosystem to predict customers' future spend. Based on its predictions, Optimove segments site viewers into micro categories and provides insights on which campaigns will be most likely to lead to conversion. Rather than going after everyone that visits their site, marketers can use Optimove's findings and automation tool, Optibot, to precisely target only those in the 98 percent that are most likely to eventually convert.

"We've been highly focused on applying a scientific approach to relationship marketing, but realized that relationships start long before someone presses the buy button," said Pini Yakuel, co-founder and CEO of Optimove, in a statement. "Most acquisition marketers are focused on bringing in as many leads as possible and then parsing from there. With Optimove 6.0 we are flipping the funnel -- taking post-purchase data and knowledge and utilizing it for smarter acquisition."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
Optimove Customer Journey Market Plans enables marketers to reimagine funnel-based customer journey maps to improve marketing campaigns.
The integration turns the Google Display Network into a retention and retargeting tool for marketers.
Optimove has brought AI-powered product and replenishment recommendations to its Customer Marketing Cloud.
Optimove's AI and machine learning platform will help financial services firms close the customer loyalty gap.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY