Optimove Launches Version 6.0

Optimove, providers of a relationship marketing hub, has released Optimove 6.0, complete with a new customer lifecycle stage called the visitor. Users can now automate targeted marketing campaigns for new visitors as precisely as they can for customers who have already made purchases.

Optimove 6.0 brings together web analytics from new visitors with look-alike data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence from its retention ecosystem to predict customers' future spend. Based on its predictions, Optimove segments site viewers into micro categories and provides insights on which campaigns will be most likely to lead to conversion. Rather than going after everyone that visits their site, marketers can use Optimove's findings and automation tool, Optibot, to precisely target only those in the 98 percent that are most likely to eventually convert.

"We've been highly focused on applying a scientific approach to relationship marketing, but realized that relationships start long before someone presses the buy button," said Pini Yakuel, co-founder and CEO of Optimove, in a statement. "Most acquisition marketers are focused on bringing in as many leads as possible and then parsing from there. With Optimove 6.0 we are flipping the funnel -- taking post-purchase data and knowledge and utilizing it for smarter acquisition."

