LevelJump Launches on Salesforce AppExchange

LevelJump has launched its sales onboarding and enablement software on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. The new software allows usersto build prescriptive and interactive sales onboarding and enablement programs to automate and accelerate ramp time.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, LevelJump allows sales enablement leaders to link exercises to CRM milestones, metrics and business outcomes. Managers can get insight into new reps' progression compared to cohort peers and other users.

"Customers leverage their investment in CRM as their single source of truth," said David Bloom, CEO and founder of LevelJump, in a statement. "Using LevelJump, your sales teams can now start their journey in the platform they will be using every day. We are bringing sales enablement content and our customers' metrics on Salesforce together to support our mission of accelerating ramp time of every new sales hire. Sales Enablement teams have been able to launch onboarding and certification programs as short as three days after implementing LevelJump."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com