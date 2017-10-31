ServiceAide Launches Luma Virtual Assistant for Support

ServiceAide, a provider of service management solutions, has introduced Luma, an artificial ntelligence-powered virtual support agent for its Cloud Service Management products.

Luma can be used by customers, end-users of IT resources, support personnel, and managers to create and process tickets for customer support and IT service management (ITSM).

ServiceAide estimates that reassignments, mean time to resolution, and ticket cost will all be reduced by more than 30 percent by using Luma. With the solution, users can do the following:

Confirm resolution satisfaction;

Increase self-service (zero-touch) and first-contact resolutions that in turn reduce ticket volumes and costs;

Generate tickets that contain the information and context needed to assign, diagnose, and resolve issues without filling out forms, sending emails, and making call-backs for clarification when incidents and requests for service require human support.

Support analysts and managers can also conversationally interact with their service desks to resolve tickets and access operational data.

"Every organization relies on technology, which makes effective customer support and ITSM critical to maximize customer retention, productivity, job satisfaction, competitive advantage, and availability of IT services," said Wai Wong, ServiceAide's CEO, in a statement. "The only way to consistently increase efficiency and business value for everyone in the support chain was to break away from traditional ticket processes and provide holistically integrated AI-powered service management solutions."

