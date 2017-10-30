PipelinerCRM Releases Universals

Pipeliner CRM today released its latest version, called Universals, providing more insight and management control over the activities of sales reps to ensure greater uniformity in the execution of a sale.

To further ensure salespeople are informed about anything that could impact a sale, Pipeliner CRM has added In-App Notifications. Now when new data is added or existing data is updated in leads, opportunities, contacts, accounts, or activities or when emails are received, documents uploaded, or when a colleague sends a message, the user is immediately informed from right inside the application.

Pipeliner's Insights feature is also enhanced to display even greater visibility into lead and opportunity conversion metrics, sales cycle velocity, and performance comparisons between salespeople, teams, and territories. Users can turn to the Power Panel to filter views and display the most relevant metrics and data.

"Our Pipeliner CRM Universals release delivers the most effective and dynamic activity management capability of any CRM on the market today. The reality is that any sales cycle is made up of actions taken and tasks and activities completed by both seller and buyer. With this release we are now able to provide a level of management and visual insight to both salespeople and managers to allow for a whole new level of efficiency, predictability, and focus within the sales process," said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipeliner CRM, in a statement.

Also included are several enhancements to Pipeliner Mobile CRM. The same Notification functionality available through the Pipeliner desktop version is available on Pipeliner Mobile CRM. Products and Services are now also available in mobile, which allows companies to place their catalogs right within Pipeliner CRM.

Plus Pipeliner Mobile CRM has a unique wheel chart where users can compare won, lost, or open opportunities by account class, account type, owner, and unit.

