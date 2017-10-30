SDL Launches Tridion DX

SDL, a provider of content creation, management, translation, and delivery, has launched SDL Tridion DX for building compelling digital experiences (DX) that shape the customer journey.

Built to create continuous experiences across the pre-sale, sale, and post-sale phases of the customer journey, SDL Tridion DX manages the content life cycle of both marketing content and in-depth structured product information, while also unlocking content stored in third-party e-commerce, DAM and PIM systems.

SDL Tridion DX enables companies to create customized, personalized content in a model that sits alongside human insight and scales with business requirements.

"The number one challenge for driving online engagement and conversion is the successful personalization of content," said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO of SDL, in a statement. "We are advancing cognitive technology, helping businesses create, adapt, optimize, and deliver blended marketing and product-led content in a contextual way that has never been possible on this scale before. This approach forges emotional connections with customers, while delivering a consistent brand experience and yielding higher conversion rates and revenue."

Powered by SDL's machine learning, content management, and translation technology, SDL Tridion DX includes the following:

SDL Tridion Sites (formerly called SDL Web): a web experience management solution that enables companies to manage complex environments of marketing and product-led content across global web, digital, and mobile properties. From a single solution, companies can publish digital content globally for any device and adapt for multilingual, multicultural, and multibrand channels.

SDL Tridion Docs (formerly called SDL Knowledge Center): a structured content management solution for creating, managing, and distributing in-depth product content and technical documentation at scale.

Coinciding with the launch of SDL Tridion DX, SDL is releasing a new version of SDL Tridion Docs enhanced to fully share its online delivery capabilities with SDL Tridion Sites. The new release enables companies to free up product information beyond the closed PDF format and integrate technical content into multichannel digital experiences.

By focusing on an API-first approach, SDL Tridion DX enables companies to expose content to any site, application, or touchpoint for full cross-platform publishing. SDL Tridion DX's Data Integration Framework provides access to back-office solutions—from analytics and marketing automation to product lifecycle management systems.

"SDL Tridion DX allows businesses to bridge the typical disconnects in an online customer journey, especially when those disconnects result from content being served up via different systems, resulting in lack of context across customer touchpoints. This contributes significantly to both improved sales conversion rates and unified user experiences across digital properties," said Tony White, founder of Ars Logica, in a statement. "The more mutual understanding you have with customers, the richer and more meaningful interactions with them become for you and them."

SDL also announced the availability of SDL Enterprise Translation Server (SDL ETS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This allows AWS Marketplace customers to incorporate machine translation for translating large volumes of content in short periods of time.

By leveraging SDL ETS, time-sensitive projects such as market research analysis, e-discovery, large volumes of customer feedback and data can be translated at scale from within one portal or by integrating into existing applications.

SDL is releasing six Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) to provide AWS Marketplace customers with a variety of language pairs. The AMI options include language pairings between English and Spanish, French, or German.

"SDL Enterprise Translation Server is a powerful, scalable machine translation engine built to securely translate high volumes of content in a shorter period of time," said Thomas Labarthe, executive vice president of business and corporate development at SDL, in a statement. "Now AWS customers can immediately access its features to complete time-sensitive projects at any time." "We're delighted to have SDL Enterprise Translation Server available on AWS Marketplace. AWS customers are looking for machine learning solutions and now have easy access to a powerful machine translation engine to incorporate into their AWS workloads, procurable and deployable quickly from AWS Marketplace," said Barry Russell, general manager of worldwide business development and operations for AWS Marketplace and Service Catalog at Amazon Web Services, in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com