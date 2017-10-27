InsideSales Launches High Impact Mailer

InsideSales.com, a provider of sales acceleration software, introduced High Impact Mailer (HIM), a direct mail feature, to its Predictive PowerDialer software. With a few clicks, HIM auto-generates personalized, physical cards sent by mail.

"Customers and prospects don't always want to be rushed by the usual sales contact methods like email. Hand-written notes and gifts are extremely powerful and significantly underutilized as a sales tool, and the new High Impact Mailer feature can generate these customized notes so they arrive on the prospect's desk within a few days," said Gabe Larsen, vice president of InsideSales.com Labs, in a statement. "In essence, by slowing down the client-sales rep relationship with a personalized note through our Predictive PowerDialer, we can get higher engagement and speed up a sales organization's ability to sell more."

Predictive PowerDialer is an integrated system with features such as advanced list prioritization, one-click dialing, pre-recorded voice messaging, email, and inbound call routing. With the new HIM features added to Predictive PowerDialer, users can now choose from a selection of images for the front of the card, type a quick message or select from several templates, then enter the from and to fields, pulled directly from their company CRM systems.

