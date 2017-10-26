Urban Airship Unveils Adaptive Pass Management

Digital growth company Urban Airship today launched Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach, which allows marketers to create mobile wallet passes individualized to each customer and orchestrate automated, in-the-moment pass content updates and lockscreen notifications.

At the heart of Adaptive Pass Management is Adaptive Link, which allows marketers to create and deliver mobile wallet passes with personalization details like the customer's name, location, operating system, member ID, loyalty status/points, or product affinities. In addition, Adaptive Link helps marketers take advantage of built-in functionality like expiration reminders and proximity alerts by automatically adding the 10 nearest stores or locations to each individual customer's pass.

"Urban Airship's mobile wallet marketing solution makes it easy for merchants to maximize the benefits of Android Pay," said Spencer Spinnell, director of business development at Google, in a statement. "With simplified personalization and engagement, brands can get closer to their customers at the right time and place."

Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach includes the following:

Adaptive Link, offering user-level personalization through a query link;

Customer Segmentation to target wallet content and notifications based on customer context;

Dynamic Updates for ongoing mobile wallet pass updates on the same downloaded pass;

Enterprise-Class APIs to trigger notifications and pass updates from server-side events like a purchase or gate change; and

Automation to send in-the-moment contextual pass updates and notifications using customers' latest activity.

With Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach, membership-based organizations like airlines, hotels, grocery stores, insurance companies, or gyms can immediately add value and convenience to passes by showing customers their progress towards bonus incentives and automatically alerting them when new levels are achieved. Others focused on coupon redemption will benefit from having nearby locations instantly added to passes with redemption events triggering additional offers based on customers' affinities.

"For the first time, marketers can simply and easily create a personalized, persistent mobile experience on customers' phones without an app," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Urban Airship, in a statement. "Mobile wallets not only replace legacy plastic and paper loyalty cards and coupons, they offer a highly visible communications channel and sustained engagement with your most loyal customers."

