Acxiom and AmEx Partner on Predictive Intent Segments

Acxiom, providers of marketing data, and Amex Advance, a personalization services business within American Express, today launched a joint data-driven offering to predict purchase intent among U.S. consumers.

Acxiom's Predictive Intent Segments, powered by Amex Advance, uses advanced machine learning to predict when consumers will be in the market for particular products by combining spending insights from American Express' network with Acxiom's InfoBase data and first-party customer data.

"Marketers fight a constant battle for consumer attention, and Predictive Intent Segments, powered by Amex Advance, helps them cut through the noise and win," said Rick Erwin, president and general manager of Acxiom's Audience Solutions, in a statement. "Through our application of proprietary data insights, omnichannel audience delivery, and commitment to ethical data use, this partnership empowers marketers to engage consumers respectfully at the most opportune times, enhancing the relevance of consumers' interactions and experience with brands."

In teaming up with Amex Advance, Acxiom can develop audiences based on predictive insights . Amex Advance analyzes the vast majority of the $1 trillion in annual spend on the American Express network—data that has been anonymized and aggregated—to develop predictive insights. These insights are applied to Acxiom's InfoBase data to create customized audience segments predicted to have the highest intent to spend. Audiences developed from the joint offering can be activated across channels and devices using processes that respect and protect consumer privacy. To ensure American Express Card Member privacy, Amex Advance never shares personal data with Acxiom Audience Solutions or its clients, only anonymized scores and insights.

"Partnering with Acxiom reflects how important innovative solutions are for marketers to exceed customer expectations and underscores how valuable big data analytics and predictive data science are in changing customer experience for the better," said Marc Ginsberg, vice president and general manager of Amex Advance at American Express, in a statement. "We're excited to work with Acxiom to power data insights that positively impact how brands understand and react to their customers' needs."

