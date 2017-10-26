LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink for Agencies

LiveRamp, a provider of omnichannel identity resolution, has launched IdentityLink for agencies, allowing marketing agencies to scale people-based marketing capabilities across platforms and channels for their clients.

"Agencies play a critical role in managing the development and execution of marketing strategies for their clients," said Nikhil Dixit, vice president of agencies at LiveRamp, in a statement. "With IdentityLink, they can now leverage the industry's largest and most accurate open identity graph to scale people-based marketing that is customized for their business and clients, without having to spend years and millions of dollars building out their own omnichannel identity resolution capabilities."

IdentityLink allows agencies to orchestrate omnichannel campaigns by applying people-based targeting and measurement and then access and integrate thousands of cross-device data.

IdentityLink enables agencies to do the following:

Execute people-based planning, buying, and measurement for any client regardless of their technology stack;

Better manage consumer reach and frequency across channels; and

Enrich people-based audiences with data from more than 120 unique providers.

"Last year, we announced an ambitious initiative to build a standard for omnichannel identity resolution that incorporated everyone in the ecosystem: marketers, agencies, technology providers, data owners, and publishers," said Anneka Gupta, co-president of LiveRamp, in a statement. "With this launch, we've completed the first phase of this initiative, and all of these key players can now use IdentityLink to collaborate to improve the relevancy of marketing. We'll now shift our focus to ensuring data can move in any direction needed--offline to digital, digital to digital, and digital back to offline--to create an omnichannel view of the consumer that can be activated seamlessly across any medium."

