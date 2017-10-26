SAVO Integrates with Salesforce

SAVO Group has integrated its sales enablement solutions with Saleforce.com, enabling prescriptive content delivery to be more accessible across its sales content curation capabilities.

This release brings Salesforce opportunity data directly into an immersive portal experience; intuitive user experience for prescriptive content integrated inside Salesforce; extensions to prescriptive capabilities attached to Salesforce objects and lists; and deeper Salesforce Lightning integration. Sellers can now view opportunity details within the same portal environment where they are discovering content and connecting with subject matter experts. The opportunity details remain in sync with CRM data and provide sellers with recommended content based on opportunity data.

The new release of SAVO's in-Salesforce capabilities deliver seamless synching, regardless of whether sellers work off Salesforce data inside the portal or in CRM. This release also includes a new user experience within Salesforce.

"We worked closely with customers to understand how sellers prefer to engage with content related to specific opportunities, including using a sales content portal as a primary workflow. This drove us to create the first integration of Salesforce directly into a portal, rather than sales content into CRM," said Jeremy Schultz, executive vice president of strategy at SAVO Group, in a statement. "Many of the sellers using our system leverage SAVO as their single source of information, pulling opportunity data into that experience will provide a more streamlined, efficient experience. The new UI/UX in our integration inside Salesforce supports a more integrated user experience as well."

