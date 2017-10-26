Aviso Launches New Version of Sales Vision

Aviso today introduced the Fall '17 version of Aviso Sales Vision, its artificial intelligence-powered sales platform to drive forecast accuracy and sales visibility.

This latest release will help sales leaders conduct pipeline and deal reviews and drive forecast accuracy, from correctly calling deal amounts and close dates to increasing the percentage of correctly committed deals. Aviso provides forecast and pipeline views by rep, region, product line, or any other business pivot, with drill-down capability into deal-level detail.

With Aviso, sales teams leverage a unique set of predictions to see how their quarter is set to unfold, determine what's standing in the way of hitting goals, and where they should focus their efforts to proactively impact quarterly results.

Aviso has added functionality that now aligns sales forecasting and pipeline and deal reviews on a single, collaborative tool. With all three critical sales processes on one platform, Aviso offers 360-degree visibility across the entire sales lifecycle.

With its new Pipeline Change Insights feature, sales teams can now eliminate spreadsheets and sankey graphs in favor of data-driven reports showing the most important week-over-week deal changes.

Zero-Prep Deal Reviews put real-time data at reps' fingertips, presenting all deal-relevant data in one collaborative tool and combining it with deal-closing insights. Reps and managers leverage CRM data, full history of the deal lifecycle, org charts, email and calendar activity, and other data.

"Aviso provides the number-one forecasting and sales visibility platform on the market, and our latest advancements make it even easier for sales leaders to streamline two critical sales processes," said Michael Lock, CEO of Aviso, in a statement. "Forecast management, pipeline reviews, and deal reviews are the cornerstone processes of building a world-class sales organization. We've united these three critical processes in one tool, offering true visibility and adding a smart layer to help sales teams become more data-driven."

