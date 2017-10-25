SugarCRM Issues Fall '17 Release

SugarCRM today released its Fall '17 version of SugarOn-Demand, designed to help sales teams share data and work together more effectively. "SugarCRM customers want innovation, but they also want predictability, two concepts that can sometimes be at odds with each other. Our new release schedule for the Sugar cloud offerings will help us innovate within a predictable release schedule, invest heavily in UX design, quality, and scale, and simplify cloud development and deployment," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM, in a statement. "The first example of our accelerated innovation is this new feature set packed into the Sugar Fall '17 update. This update is designed to make the CRM, and the data within in it, more easily shared, organized and analyzed." The Sugar Fall '17 release's major updates include the following: Shareable Dashboards for various modules, like leads, opportunities and accounts. Sugar admins can set up default dashboards for different departments and groups.

Drill-Through Charts to help users better understand what's behind the numbers, faster. Users can double-click on a chart segment to reveal further details without needing to create a separate report.

New Email Module redesigned to provide a central view of all relevant email records. Emails are associated with accounts and contacts and can be organized by filtering, searching, and tagging. The new module also serves as an email management solution for emails archived via various services. "The ability to easily analyze data within the CRM will help our company more effectively drive decisions in order to remain customer-focused," said Missy Brooks, CRM administrator at Milsoft, in a statement. "Sugar's new drill-through charts feature in the latest release allows us to explore the details behind the numbers. We can actively monitor our sales pipeline and new opportunities, without needing to create a bunch of separate reports."