Clari Integrates with ClearSlide, DocuSign, and Xactly

Clari is integrating its sales enablement solutions with ClearSlide, DocuSign, and Xactly to give sales teams a deeper understanding of buyer behavior and other aspects of the sales process to improve pipeline visibility and sales execution.

"Buyers send out dozens of signals, such as viewing an online presentation or redlining a contract, that shine a light on where they are in their journey," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari, in a statement. "By surfacing insights currently locked up in other business systems at key moments during the selling process, the entire sales org is positioned to identify risk and upside in the forecast early and focus on the right deals."

Clari's opportunity-to-close platform already integrates with Google and Microsoft email and calendar activity, giving sales teams immediate knowledge of sales rep and prospect behavior. These latest integrations do the following:

Shine a spotlight on prospect engagement with content during the sales cycle;

Reveal the true level of prospect activity during contract negotiations; and

Show reps how forecasted opportunities will impact sales compensation.

"With average B2B sales quota attainment at historically low levels, companies are utilizing integrated systems of engagement like ClearSlide to delight customers and earn their business," said Michael Schultz, vice president of marketing and business development at ClearSlide, in a statement. "We're very excited by Clari's integration with ClearSlide. We're jointly arming sales and marketing leaders with customer engagement intelligence so they can assess deal momentum, forecast risk, and know where to jump in and provide coaching." "Our integration with Clari allows for data resident in DocuSign to be leveraged smartly for a more effective sales engagement," said Mark Register, senior vice president of business development and channels at DocuSign, in a statement. "This real-time insight gives sales reps visibility into prospect behavior at a critical step in the purchase process so they can take action to accelerate opportunities to close." "Sales compensation is paid out after the deal is closed," said Ron Rasmussen, chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering at Xactly, in a statement. "Our integration with Clari is providing an early view into what reps can expect their commission to be, based on the number they are calling. This will not only help shape forecasting behaviors and improve accuracy, but will also give finance and sales management an early view into the total expected commission spend so they can plan accordingly."

